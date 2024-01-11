Church Hill Theatre Offering Basic Acting Skill for Students (B.A.S.S.)

Church Hill Theatre is pleased to offer students a chance to bask in the glow of the footlights in a series of Saturday workshops. Basic Acting Skills for Students is an expanded program formerly called Basic Acting Skills for Kid (BASK) and allows 2nd – 10th graders to use games and exercises to learn about improvisation, character development, and scene preparation. The students’ exploration of poetry, scene, storytelling, and movement concludes with a performance for family and friends, scheduled for March 9

In 2024, the program will include two class levels: students in grades 2 -5, and students in grades 6-10. The program will be taught by Becca Van Aken, program founder and experienced theater and public-school teacher and currently Assistant Principal of Centreville Elementary School. According to Ms. Van Aken, “Creating a second level allows the program to offer age-appropriate materials to each group. Having two classes allows for differentiation to meet our young actors’ needs.”

Classes will be held on Saturdays beginning February 10, running through March 9. The BASS Jr class (2nd to 5th graders) will run from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. The BASS Sr. class (6th to 10th graders) will run from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

The cost of the class is $110. CHT Members receive a 10% discount on the cost of the class. Partial scholarships are also available. For more information or to register for the class interested parents can go to the Church Hill Theare website: www.churchhilltheatre.org/education, or call the theater office at (410) 556-6003 between 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM Monday through Friday. Registration for BASS closes January 26, 2024

The mission of the CHT youth education program is to offer exposure, experiences, and performance opportunities to the youth of the community.