Founded in Gratitude: Celebrating 20 Years of Plein Air Easton

We know that part of the Eastern Shore charm lies in its everyday beauty. The kind that we all see so often that we begin to take for granted. But then something special, like Plein Air Easton (PAE), gets underway. We watch artists arrive with fresh eyes and canvases, setting up their easels along streets, in parks, and by the water, ready to transform the familiar into the extraordinary.

Gratitude is the theme this year as PAE celebrates its 20th anniversary, honoring those who have contributed to its success over the past two decades. The Spy sat down with Jessica Bellis, Director of Finance and Operations at the Avalon Foundation, the organization behind the festival, who explained, “It has been our intent this entire year to ground ourselves and come from a place of real thankfulness.”

Despite the festival’s longevity, Bellis is often surprised by people wanting to know more about the event. “Plein Air Easton is an internationally known competition,” she tells them. “Artists from all over the globe apply to participate, and fifty-eight are chosen by a juror to come to Talbot County and paint for ten days, hoping to sell their artwork and win grand prizes.”

More importantly, Bellis wants to ensure that people know that PAE’s roots run deep in the community, involving thousands of people, hundreds of volunteers, and numerous host families. It celebrates Easton’s landscape, art, and the community’s spirit. Since it’s been 20 years, the festival is using it as an opportunity to honor those who have contributed to its success. “I think you’ll see little nods to 20 years at all of our events,” she said

One of the notable highlights this year is honoring Nancy Tankersley, one of the founders of PAE. She was chosen as this year’s competition judge. “Elevating her to this position is part of how we want to celebrate her career and accomplishments,” Bellis said.

In addition, PAE has created a Hall of Fame to recognize key figures who have significantly contributed to its success. “We had a submission process where community members nominated artists, businesses, longtime volunteers, and collectors,” Bellis says. “A committee then selected our inaugural inductees, who will be profiled and celebrated throughout the events.”

This year, the Hall of Fame honors Nancy and Carl Tankersley and the Academy Art Museum. By establishing this new tradition, PAE pays tribute to those who have helped shape its history while reinforcing its commitment to gratitude.

The festival also sees a renewed partnership with the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy. “We’re doing a mini plein air competition with them, inviting back our grand prize winners and some top prize winners to paint on preserved properties,” Bellis says. “This allows us to celebrate their mission through the art of our winners, provides a great venue for our alumni, and gives our population another great place to come look at great artwork.”

Among the many exciting events this year, the Quick Draw is a crowd favorite. “If you haven’t experienced Plein Air Easton’s Quick Draw, it’s something everyone should experience,” Bellis said. “There are usually around 200 artists competing for great prizes and sales. It is fast; it is furious. People are always asking where the Quick Draw paintings are exhibited. They’re right there on the streets of Easton. If you miss it, you miss it!”

The festival also features free public demonstrations by renowned artists at the Waterfowl Building and Christ Church. Said Bellis, “This means you can save the thousands of dollars you would spend on taking workshops and then spend it on the paintings that you can take home and look at for years and years and years to come.”

In addition, an activity that made its mark last year is returning, and it’s a perfect relief from the hot weather. It’s a ‘paint-in’ at the Waterfowl Building. “Our friends at The Factory are going to have some models in period clothing; we’re going to have some interesting tableaus for painters to sketch still life. We’ll also be pumping some great music, and there will be cocktails to purchase. It will be a great time to sit with your sketchbook or paint palette and sketch with your friends. It’s a fun night for aspiring artists to feel the week’s inspiration.”

The festival also provides opportunities for young artists. “We have a kid’s corner at the Avalon Theatre, with structured painting activities all weekend long,” says Bellis. There’s even a Plein Air competition for kids, complete with an award ceremony judged by Nancy Tankersley. They can also sell their artwork!”

PAE’s success is also thanks to the support of local organizations. “The Maritime Museum opens its doors to artists in St. Michael’s,” Bellis says. “On Tilghman Island, in partnership with the Waterman’s Museum, artists will paint and then exhibit the day’s work at the Tilghman Island Inn. Then, our dear friends and partners at the Oxford community center are hosting Paint Oxford Day, with a special exhibition of the Oxford paintings that evening. This shows how deeply Plein Air Easton is embedded in the community.”

The community is also involved in providing host family housing for many artists, some of whom are here from out of the country. “People open their homes, and the artists stay there at no cost. It helps them acclimate to the community and is a big cost savings. That’s huge,” said Bellis

Beyond the events and activities, PAE is about the connections between artists and the community. “Talk to the artists,” Bellis suggests. “Many are happy to engage with you, and you can even buy paintings right off their easels while it’s still wet. It adds a personal story to the artwork you take home. That’s what makes it all so special — you’re taking home a piece of artwork you experienced for yourself.”

As Plein Air Easton celebrates its 20th anniversary, the festival continues to evolve. “We want to keep focusing on excellence, serving the artists and this community, and bringing joy and connection to everyone involved,” Bellis says. “This event highlights our love for the landscape and our love for supporting the arts.”

Reflecting on her 20-year journey with PAE, Bellis shares a memory: “An artist once pulled me aside and told me with tears and emotion about how participating in the festival changed their life. They were coming from a dark place, and Plein Air Easton allowed them to approach life because of the energy and experience that this community gave them. It changed their perspective as it related to their career. That moment of gratitude will stay with me forever.”

As Easton prepares to welcome visitors and artists for this year’s festival, the spirit of gratitude and community remains at its heart. “We need more joy, and where you’ll find it is as Plein Air Easton. So just come and experience it. It will be a party; you’ll have a good time. We forget what a beautiful place we’re in. And when you come and look at this artwork, it will help you remember.”

That’s it in a nutshell: PAE is an invitation–not just for the artists but for us to pause, appreciate, and be grateful for the picturesque scenes surrounding us.

For more information about Plein Air Easton and a detailed schedule of events, visit the Plein Air Easton website. Join the 20 years of artistic excellence and community spirit.