Retro Vibe Coffee House at Church Hill Theatre on July 26

How many times have you driven by our theater without ever coming to a show? Maybe you’re new to the area and haven’t even heard of us. Maybe you think we perform only long and serious dramas. Well, Church Hill Theatre offers a wide range of live performances, from stand-up comedy to modern dance, and yes, to well-known Broadway productions.

This month, we will offer something entirely new, as a special invitation to those who have never been inside our gorgeous Art-Deco playhouse. Old friends are, of course, welcome as well. One of our favorite performers, Kathy Jones, will present the first-ever CHT Coffee House on Friday, July 26, from 7-9 pm. And, because this is a new event, there is no charge for reservations, just a request that you donate what you can at the show. All contributions will go toward our various Church Hill Theatre projects.

Kathy has serious singing chops, from years with Sweet Adelines groups, gigs in Key West and lead roles in musicals such as Matilda, the Musical, Fiddler on The Roof, and The Little Shop of Horrors. For the Coffee House, she and her guitar will entertain with Classic Rock from the 60s and 70s as well as folk music, and a few current pop songs. There might even be some audience participation and a chance for requests.

Our flexible seating will be arranged informally with tables and chairs. We’ll be selling coffee as well as a variety of other drinks and some special snacks. While tickets are free, because space is limited, we do ask that you make reservations through our website: churchhilltheatre.org. Church Hill Theatre is located at 103 Walnut Street in Church Hill, Maryland. There is ample free parking in a marked lot nearby. Please call the office at (410) 556-6003 if you need more information.