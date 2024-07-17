July 18 Democratic Club Meeting with Angela Aslobrooks Changed to 7 pm Zoom Talk

As a Democrat who supports Angela Alsobrooks for the U.S. Senate, I invite you to hear the views of former Delegate Maggie McIntosh (D) about Maryland’s Senate race, with the focus on former GOP Gov. Hogan.

Addressing the Kent County Democratic Club on July 18, Maggie will spell out why Hogan’s not the moderate he wants us to think he is and why Democrats shouldn’t be gaslit into voting for him.As chair of the House Appropriations Committee during Hogan’s eight years as governor, she is deeply familiar with his background and record. If anyone can shed light on why Larry Hogan would be a bad senator for Maryland, it’s Maggie McIntosh!

Maggie represented Baltimore City’s District 43 in the House of Delegates from 1992 to 2023 and was a strong leader in winning the fight for same-sex marriage in Maryland. She’s a savvy progressive who I’m proud to call friend!

We need to know the facts about Hogan so we can make an informed decision and can talk our friends and neighbors out of voting for him!

Please attend this meeting!

Former Del. Maggie McIntosh, needs to give her talk to the club via Zoom. She is unfortunately unable to travel to Chestertown this Thursday due to a medical emergency.

Please contact [email protected] to get the Zoom link.

The topic has not changed: Hogan’s disappointing record, and why he is a bad choice for U.S. Senate.

A critical topic in this critical election year.

If you have questions or comments, call me at 443-691-9370 or email me at:

[email protected]

Please join this Zoom presentation at 7 pm for this important talk!

Thank you,

Gren Whitman