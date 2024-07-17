Talbot County Garden Club Presents Tour Funds to Two Historic Churches in Trappe

Talbot County Garden Club hosted a lemonade social at Scotts United Methodist Church in Trappe on June 16 to celebrate the success of the 2024 Talbot County Tour of the Maryland House & Garden Pilgrimage. Dedicated to the restoration and preservation of historic properties, the May 11 Tour drew more than 2,000 “pilgrims” to seven outstanding private properties. Tour proceeds from ticket sales and sponsorships – greatly amplified by service providers’ discounts and donations – will cover major infrastructure projects at two historic churches in Trappe: Scotts and St. Paul’s Episcopal on Main Street and brick ruins from the related old White Marsh Church on Almshouse Road and Route 50.

Scotts had an extensive stormwater drainage issue that threatened the church’s 225-year-old foundation. Lane Engineering, civil engineers, donated survey and mitigation planning services to address the issue. McHale Landscape Design Inc., completed the mitigation work at a huge discount.

At St. Paul’s, the 1858 brick façade of the church and ruins of the older parish church needed repair. Tour funds covered extensive brick repair and repointing at a sizeable discount, thanks to Marth Masonry.

According to St. Paul’s Vestry representative George H. Meyer, Jr., “The Tour funds have sparked a new energy for the church. Not only do we have ‘new’ bricks, we are tackling deferred maintenance ourselves – painting inside, installing a handicap ramp and more.”

In acknowledging the donation, Scotts pastor Charles A. Bell, Jr., said, “Tour funds will help preserve our church for future generations. Without a strong foundation, this church would not stand.”

In addition to representatives of both churches and members of the garden club, principals of the Maryland House & Garden Pilgrimage and several owners of the 2024 Talbot County Tour properties attended the celebration.

The Talbot Historical Society Garden and Five Corners Fountain Garden, both historic sites in Easton, will share in Tour proceeds through the garden club’s ongoing maintenance programs there.

As a biennial event, the Tour will return with a different roster of distinctive properties in May 2026.