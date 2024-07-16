MENU

July 16, 2024

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

5 News Notes

WMDT Reports Plane Down in Tred Avon River and Spy Reader Photos of Search Effort

by Leave a Comment

WMDT News reports a private plane crashed into the Tred Avon River this morning. Read the full developing story here.

 

