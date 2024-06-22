The Bay is water, wind, and sky, but sometimes it’s all about straight lines and right angles.
Chesapeake Lens: Bay Geometry by David Sites
The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.