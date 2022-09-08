MENU

September 8, 2022

Local Life Brevities

The Spy Weather Report with Cecile Storm

The Spy Weather Report forecast and words for September 9 to September 11

September by Lucy Maud Montgomery

Lo! a ripe sheaf of many golden days
Gleaned by the year in autumn’s harvest ways,
With here and there, blood-tinted as an ember,
Some crimson poppy of a late delight
Atoning in its splendor for the flight
Of summer blooms and joys­
This is September.

