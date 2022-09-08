The Spy Weather Report with Cecile Storm

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Spy Weather Report forecast and words for September 9 to September 11

September by Lucy Maud Montgomery

Lo! a ripe sheaf of many golden days

Gleaned by the year in autumn’s harvest ways,

With here and there, blood-tinted as an ember,

Some crimson poppy of a late delight

Atoning in its splendor for the flight

Of summer blooms and joys­

This is September.