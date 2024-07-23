Nancy R. Thomas’ “Serendipitous Moments” Exhibit at Artists’ Gallery Through August

Throughout the month of August, The Artists’ Gallery will feature the latest work by Nancy R. Thomas in a show entitled “Serendipitous Moments.” As noted by the artist, “Painting from life is an elusive endeavor at best. In the moments in which the planets align with divine inspiration and things miraculously fall into place, the artist experiences a serendipitous moment. These moments are rare and must be appreciated and accepted with grace. It is the immediacy of painting from life that I love. When one goes out with the intention of painting a scene, and the light attracts you to something entirely unplanned, the unexpected needs to be embraced. After living with a painting for a while, it will tell you what it needs and with a few short strokes, the work is transformed. This, too, is a serendipitous moment. This show includes new work completed on location as well as studio paintings from life. It is my hope that they all were the result of a serendipitous moment!”

Nancy came to the Eastern Shore in 1994 from Alexandria, Virginia, where she pursued dual careers of dancing and painting for two decades. Her early painting classes were taken at The Torpedo Factory, The Corcoran School of Art, A Project Study Tour of Italy and Northern Virginia Community College, where she earned an Associate Degree in Fine Art. Thomas is a signature member of the Baltimore Watercolor Society and a member of Oil Painters of America and The Working Artists’ Forum where she was President from 2006-2009. She has been a partner with The Artists’ Gallery since 2010. Nancy juried into Plein Air Easton in 2018. One of her exhibition pieces was purchased by The Avalon Foundation for a permanent collection featuring agricultural scenes on the Eastern Shore. Thomas finds the light of the Eastern Shore to be captivating and enjoys painting the waterways, dramatic skies, the farm fields and farmhouses on canvas. She paints with The Plein Aire Painters of the Chesapeake Bay.

The Artists’ Gallery invites the public to their opening reception for Nancy R. Thomas from 5-7:30 p.m. on First Friday, August 2nd for light refreshments and to meet the artist. “Serendipitous Moments” will be featured in The Artists’ Gallery throughout the month of August. The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sundays from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information about The Artists’ Gallery, please visit www. theartistsgalleryctown.com or call the gallery at 410-778-2425. Nancy R. Thomas’ website may be viewed at www.nancyrthomas.com

Lead painting: “May Morning Bozman.”