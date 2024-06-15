Delmarva Review: Legacy by Kathryn D. Temple

Author’s Note: This poem emerged from a thwarted Marie Kondo effort to “plunge and discard.” As I worked through my deceased husband’s effects, I realized how little we really knew each other despite many years of marriage. Even Marie suggests we keep those things that speak to our hearts, and, in the end, I kept everything. The poem speaks to how difficult it is to know another person truly and how important it is to try.

Legacy

You should catalog them; it’s a ’70s archive

– an historian friend

You’re twenty years dead, but I want to know

why you saved these letters, boxes and bags of

them, from women, girls, mothers,

nurses, waitresses, from your first wife.

You’d say

it was before we met

I found the lot last week, notes for your next book,

high school papers, your father’s paint by numbers,

a clown, a dwarf, an old set of drumsticks, a bike helmet

with a crack, and these boxes, dusty, crammed with letters,

Did I know you

we never talked about them

Spidery script on thin sheets, once

safe in their sleeves, those sleeves slit open

with that silver knife, I still have it,

you sliced precisely but left rough edges

I remember

your eagerness

Dotty, Judy, Louise, Mary Lou, Jan, Carolina,

“I haven’t heard from you,” “I miss you,”

“I will be in Manhattan, in Providence, on Long

Island, at home, to see you, when can we meet.”

I knew

their eagerness



“Passionate kisses,” writes Ellen, then marries

another man. “We have gotten quite serious,”

says Pam, “but we have not talked about

what comes next. When will you be back?”

I could tell her

you will not be back

Stamps were cheap, phones could break the bank,

In those days they saved, scrimped, “I cannot

visit you in Chicago, too expensive. What did

you want from me there?” wary Dolores.

What she meant

hold your heart close

“I am confused…I want to be independent…

I am not sure about you…I will always love

you…I just don’t know…” that’s Elizabeth.

I imagine her at Woodstock.

How she felt

muddy puddles, no toilets



I still see your face, in dreams I hear your voice,

I am confused, I will always love you,

what did you want from me?

Kathryn Temple writes poetry and fiction from her home on the western shore of the Chesapeake Bay. Dr. Temple is director of honors and professor of law and humanities in the English department at Georgetown University. Her work has appeared or is forthcoming in Streetlight, 3Elements, Moss Puppy, and Persimmon Tree, among other publications. When she’s not writing, she tries to keep the ducks off the dock. Website: medium.com/@templek.

