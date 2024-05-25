Delmarva Review: Back to School by Ellis Elliott

Editor’s Note: This is an anniversary not to be celebrated but to be remembered. On May 24, 2022, an armed teenager entered the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and fatally shot 21 people (19 children and two teachers) and injured 18 others in one of the deadliest school shootings in American history.

Author’s Note: Two images kept repeating themselves in my mind after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. One was the irony of the school being decorated for the end-of-school celebrations when this happened, and it being the “ending”, juxtaposed with “beginnings”. The other was a news item I read about a teacher being questioned on whether she had locked her classroom door. I imagined her haunted by second-guessing. I imagined the horrors faced by everyone involved, including the school janitor.

Back to School

For the purple polka-dotted

welcome-back-to-school signs

festooned on doors.

For the teacher in Uvalde who

said she locked her classroom door,

how every night her dreams rehearse

her hand on the knob.

For bulletin boards filled with wide-

ruled stories of summer adventures.

For the desks in Uvalde, piled with

gold-stickered certificates from

awards day, and for the students folded

underneath. For the girls excited

to get Mrs. Grundy next year, because

she lets you make macramé plant hangers

and put your head down after lunch.

For the janitor in Uvalde, sobbing

in the supply room, as he watches

the water run red to clear from

the mop in his gray utility sink.

♦

Ellis Elliott likes to divide her time, as much as possible, between the Blue Ridge Mountains and the ocean. She is a writer, leader of online writing groups, and teacher of ballet. Elliott has a blended family of six grown sons and lives with her husband in Juno Beach, Florida. She is a contributing writer for the Southern Review of Books, and recently completed an MFA at Queens University. Website: www.elliselliottpoet.com

