Delmarva Review: Rethinking the Odyssey by T. Dallas Saylor

Author’s Note: Everyone wants to be the hero. But a story might be an epic from one character’s perspective and a tragedy from another’s. This poem plays with the tropes of Homer, recasting roles across gender and time and asking whether, in the end, the adventure is worth the wake.

Rethinking the Odyssey

Because I set out as swift-footed, as breaker

xxxxxxxxxxxxof horses, thinking myself a chosen, the dawn

XXXXXon her hood—I of many devices, sword on my back

like the wind; because I kicked down the door

xxxxxxxxxxxxto your bolted life, ran after the tips of your hair

as you bolted, knowing who else but I could

XXXXXmake you love yourself, even love me—

xxxxxxxxxxxxnow, shuffling homeward my canvas slip-ons

like a weathered sail, I am many-sorrowed,

XXXXXmy face in the mirror bearing a new line

for every face of yours: wide-eyed & pale,

xxxxxxxxxxxxor flush with tears, or numb like late November.

Beloved, I stole you away from home, wagered

XXXXXyour heart, waged a war to remake you, made you

raise your voice, your fist, to the bricks of

xxxxxxxxxxxxyour house. In the palms of my hands I made

XXXXXyour fingers soft, your knuckles hard, like mine.

How Penelope could have spent those two decades

xxxxxxxxxxxxif she’d never met him—a new cloth finished

each month, each with its own new scene;

XXXXXa house to call her own, its stockrooms full—& how

xxxxxxxxxxxxCalypso or Circe would never have poured one

final cup, the wine so dark & dry she must have

XXXXXthought it her own blood as he turned it up,

a waning moon on the sea saying I am turning

xxxxxxxxxxxxmy back on you, it will only get darker. Beloved,

I paste a purple band aid here on a shallow cut

XXXXXon the back of your hand, hold it in mine, can’t

meet your eyes for fear of how fierce they

xxxxxxxxxxxxlove me. I have ruined this story. Take what’s left,

the commas & semicolons, the verbs & go—

I will stay with the weight of nouns, the full stops.

xxxxxxxxxxxxI will stay with the fleet falling at dawn, wrapped in

your fleece, dew cold. The landscape beckons me in

XXXXXremembrance: your dark wine, your rosy fingers.

T. Dallas Saylor (he/they) holds a PhD from Florida State University and an MFA from the University of Houston. His work meditates on the body, especially gender and sexuality, against physical, spiritual, and digital landscapes. His poetry has been featured in Prairie Schooner, Poetry Northwest, Colorado Review, Christianity & Literature, PRISM international, and the Delmarva Review. Saylor’s first book, Starfish, is forthcoming from Glass Lyre Press in 2025. He lives in Denver, Colorado.

