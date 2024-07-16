Church Hill Theatre Invites Director Proposals for 2025 Season

Church Hill Theatre is eager to receive proposals from new talent and well-established veterans to direct the following productions in the upcoming 2025 Season.

The Philadelphia Story, by Phillip Barry, is a comedy about Tracy Lord’s wedding weekend on the Philadelphia Main Line and the events that ensue involving her ex-husband, fiancé, a couple of journalists and her family. Production Dates: March 14-30, 2025

The Bridges of Madison County, a musical based on the novel by Robert James Walker, with music by Jason Rober Brown and book by Marsha Norman, a sweeping “what if” love story set on the Iowa plains. Production Dates: June 6-22, 2025

Murder on the Orient Express, adapted by Ken Ludwig from the Agatha Christie novel, a mystery with Hercule Poirot trying to solve the murder of an American tycoon while the train is stuck in a snow drift. Production Dates: September 12-28, 2025

Clyde’s by Lynn Nottage, a drama in which truck stop sandwich shop offers its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at redemption as they aspire to create the perfect sandwich. Production Dates: November 7-23, 2025

A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens, the classic Dickens tale based on the Orson Welles radio broadcast of 1938. Production Dates: December 19-21, 2025

Note: The first production of 2025 season, The Belle of Amherst by William Luce. Production Dates: January 10-12 is already in rehearsal.

Information and instructions for submitting a proposal are on the CHT website: www.churchilltheatre.org. Perusal copies of the scripts from the office are limited. Interested directors may also call the office (410-556-6003) to arrange a mutually convenient time to walk the stage, inspect the light booth, look at our props and costume collection, and generally get a feel for the facility. Proposals must be received by September 15. The CHT Production Committee then will review submissions and reach decisions by early October. Nobody on the Production Committee will be eligible to direct during the 2025 season.

Note that some parts of the submittal are very open-ended and require an explanation of director’s vision and how it would be created on the CHT stage. Directors who have not directed at CHT before should include enough information for the committee to evaluate proposals accurately. Any director interested in submitting a proposal should notify the CHT office of their interest so that changes in the program or proposal procedures can be communicated to them before the deadline.

Church Hill Theatre is excited about the upcoming season and hopes area directors share our enthusiasm.