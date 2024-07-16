“Reasonably Fine Art Talk” At The Trippe Gallery with Charlie Hunter

The Trippe Gallery has a special line-up of events on Friday July 19. The day begins at 10:30 with a painting demo with Plein Air Easton favorite Beth Bathe. Beth is highly influenced by American Regionalist painter Andrew Wyeth. She refers to much of her subject matter as “the vanishing landscape.” She paints with Cobra water soluble oils, in a very limited tonal palette. Her tools include squeegees, toothpicks, paper towels and cotton squabs giving her paintings a washy, vintage feel.

At 1pm, Plein Air Easton 2022 Grand Prize Winner Charlie Hunter will host a “Reasonably Fine Art Talk” with special guest John Brandon Sills, 2014 grand prize winner. Charlie Hunter, Reasonably Fine Artist of Bellows Falls, Vermont, talks with interesting creative types, discussing techniques, tools and philosophy of art in an unpretentious, easygoing manner that some people love and others find somewhat annoying. John Brandon Sills believes that art is form of communication, so he places a high value on the inspiration behind the creation of a painting. This will be a talk not to be missed!

The Trippe Gallery is home to 52 artists, including 22 Plein Air Easton artists, current and alumna. The gallery boasts an impressive collection of fine art in all mediums.

For more information please call 410-310-8727. The Trippe Gallery is located at 23 N HarrisonSt. in the heart of Easton, Md.