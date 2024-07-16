Eastern Neck NWR Deer Hunt Permits Available August 14th

Beginning August 14, 2024, at 10:00 AM EST, Eastern Neck National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) deer hunting permits will be available online at www.recreation.gov or by phone at (877) 444-6777. Regulations and dates for the 2024 deer hunt are now available on the refuge website at www.fws.gov/refuge/eastern-
neck.
Please note that only one hunter per permit is allowed. This allows hunters to present their valid hunting permit either electronically or on paper. All deer hunts at Eastern Neck NWR will take place during the month of October.
For more information on hunting at Eastern Neck NWR, please visit www.fws.gov/refuge/eastern-
neck.
Eastern Neck National Wildlife Refuge, located on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, is a 2,285-acre island which supports a wide variety of habitats including brackish marsh, natural ponds, upland forest, and grasslands for a diversity of wildlife. The refuge holds the designation of Important Bird Area by the National Audubon Society. To learn more, visit our website at www.fws.gov/refuge/Eastern-
Neck or @EasternNeckNWR.
