Eastern Neck NWR Deer Hunt Permits Available August 14th

www.recreation.gov or by phone at (877) 444-6777. Regulations and dates for the 2024 deer hunt are now available on the refuge website at www.fws.gov/refuge/eastern- neck . Beginning August 14, 2024, at 10:00 AM EST, Eastern Neck National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) deer hunting permits will be available online ator by phone at (877) 444-6777. Regulations and dates for the 2024 deer hunt are now available on the refuge website at

Please note that only one hunter per permit is allowed. This allows hunters to present their valid hunting permit either electronically or on paper. All deer hunts at Eastern Neck NWR will take place during the month of October.

www.fws.gov/refuge/eastern- neck . For more information on hunting at Eastern Neck NWR, please visit