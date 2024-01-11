Kent Attainable Housing Welcomes Kate Van Name as Executive Director

The Board of Directors of Kent Attainable Housing is pleased to announce the appointment of Kate Van Name as Executive Director as of January 1. Van Name will work with the Kent Attainable (KAH) Board, Staff, and Volunteer Leaders to accelerate KAH’s positive impact in Kent County.

Van Name brings a wealth of experience to KAH, having held executive leadership positions in growth-oriented businesses as a founder, president, COO, and CFO over a successful 30+ year career. More recently, she has helped businesses and nonprofits achieve sustainable growth and operational excellence as a board director and consultant. Van Name has also served as an Adjunct Professor at Georgetown University.

Taylor Frey, KAH Board President, expressed his enthusiasm regarding Van Name’s appointment, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Kate as our Executive Director. Her energetic leadership style and extensive background in financial management, operational excellence, and scalable and sustainable business models make her an ideal fit for Kent Attainable. We are grateful for her leadership as we launch a new phase of home construction, financial literacy, and community revitalization initiatives in 2024.”

Under Van Name’s leadership, the organization expects to continue to expand its innovative solutions to address the lack of affordable housing while developing extensive partnerships across Kent County.

“I am honored to join Kent Attainable Housing on this journey to create positive change,” said Van Name. “I am deeply committed to the vision of Kent Attainable Housing and eager to lead our dedicated board and team in the pursuit of providing affordable housing solutions. Together, we will work tirelessly to provide sustainable housing opportunities for our Kent County families, so they have a house to call home.”

Van Name holds both a B.A. in English from Washington College and an M.A. in Business Management from Antioch University and is based in Chestertown.