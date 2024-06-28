Mid-Shore Arts: The Factory Takes on A Streetcar Named Desire for Plein Air

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Spy always keeps an eye out for what Cece Storm and her Factory are up on the Mid-Shore. And this summer, she is back working with her friends at the Avalon Foundation to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Plein Air Easton with a local production of Tennessee Williams’ “A Streetcar Named Desire.”

The Factory, known for producing original works and reimagining classic texts, has taken on this ambitious project under the direction of Lz Clemens, a talented young director who graduated from Washington College.