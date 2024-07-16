GCA Playmakers Perform “The Enchanted Bookshop” This Weekend!

Wouldn’t you love to support a great, educational youth theatre camp and a program that holds a long-established legacy of excellence? Well, you CAN! You can come see the excellent production these kids (and the Playmakers staff) have assembled! And it’s free! The play is “The Enchanted Bookshop.” During the day, A Likely Story may look like any other used bookstore. But at night, it’s a place where magic happens. That’s when the characters inside the books come alive. Six of those characters — Dorothy Gale, Robin Hood, Pollyanna, Sherlock Holmes, Heidi, and Tom Sawyer — long to help Margie, the scatterbrained owner, save her struggling store. But they’re not allowed to leave the building or be seen by human eyes. So when a pair of smugglers comes looking for a stolen necklace hidden inside one of the books, the characters are torn. Should they warn Margie and risk disappearing forever? Or can they find a way to defeat the crooks without being seen? Come see this charming play to find out! The Playmakers sponsor is Kent School and the Hedgelawn Foundation provided support for arts special presentations by Maryland Artists who performed their work for the kids in camp. The cast, made up of the children who have attended the camp, are all between 8 and 15 years old. They are Claire Williams as Margie, Maggie Hughes as Bombalurina, Natalie Ritchie as Mom, Shae Thomas as Theresa, Bryan Mann as White Fang, Will Ritchie as Robin Hood, Matthew Williams as Tom Sawyer, Bay Pagano as Sherlock Holmes, Flora Pagano as Toto, Julianne Blevins as Dorothy, Evangeline Wood as Heidi, Delaney Lord as Pollyanna, Mila Shepherd as Book Fairy, Mia Lee as Lady in Red/Queen of Hearts, Vivian Young as Fagin/Wicked Witch, Ayla Wilson as Long John Silver, Caroline Curran as Officer Ketchum, Lilly Keller as Fingers, ELana Cernak as Eddie, Grady Glenn as Doctor Dolittle, Angus Roberson as Frankenstein’s Monster, Hudson Dewey as Hopalong Cassidy. The Playmakers Director is Kaitlyn Wright, and Michael Tolbert is the Assistant Director. Staff Counselors are Connor Christopher, who also costumed the show, and Tia Glomb. The staff intern is Ariel Stap. The poster design for the play was created by Evangeline Wood and Julianne Blevins, two of the kids attending the camp. The play is open to the public for free, though you can make a small donation to the program to ensure that it continues well into the future. A $5.00 donation is recommended. Since there is no charge for the show, we do not take ticket reservations. Shows are Friday and Saturday, 7 pm and Sunday 2 pm.