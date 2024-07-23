Eastern Shore rural life explored in the new novel, Under the Redbud Tree by local author

Under the Redbud Tree is a compelling story of love, loss, and redemption that explores Maryland’s Eastern Shore way of life. Author E Dee Merriken Monnen of Easton, Maryland, recently released the novel, which is her fourth novel.

Monnen’s prologue sets the stage for this severe, sometimes humorous story that celebrates farm life and the gift of grace.

The story uncovers hidden secrets and unwavering faith. At the same time, readers step into the heart of a fictional Eastern Shore town with the character and widower Dave Johnson as he navigates the trials of running two multi-generational farms.

“As the Shore continues to grow and expand, I wanted to document an era of neighborly kinship that one day may be no longer,” said Monnen, reflecting on the process behind her work. “The result is a heartwarming tale of family, faith, and triumph that explores the power of simple acts of kindness, the thrill of young love, and the comfort of enduring under the redbud tree.”

Amidst the idyllic rural landscape, the Johnson family faces modern challenges bound by their enduring faith. Near the twilight of his life, shocking revelations reveal a startling secret—he unknowingly fathered a son 60 years ago.

This revelation shakes the family to its core, with a battle against darkness many readers will be able to relate to,” says Monnen. She says as one of Johnson’s grandsons grapples with alcoholism in the storyline, a dark cloud threatens to overshadow their lives.

“The Johnsons find a way to support each other and overcome this struggle,” says Monnen. “Confronting tradition, Dave is torn by the age-old tradition of passing down the family farm, leaving the reader to wonder if he can find a way to honor the past while embracing the future.”

She says later in life and to his great surprise, Johnson meets his adult son, who greatly blesses Johnson’s family with a tremendous sacrifice.

E Dee Merriken Monnen is a former Caroline County Commissioner, a retired real estate broker, and a novelist for the past several years. Her other books include Dream Season, Jumping Over the Moon, and Shaping Heroes. Readers can purchase Under the Redbud Tree or any of Monnen’s books at local bookstores and on Amazon, with more at www.edeemonnen.com