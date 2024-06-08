Delmarva Review: Place Setting by Katherine J. Williams

Editor’s Note: “Place Setting” was nominated for a 2023 Pushcart Prize in poetry.

Author’s Note: I am old in a world that seems to be falling apart. Many have lifted off for other realms, and of those who are left on this blue planet, multitudes are at the mercy of wars and natural disasters. This poem attempts to celebrate the privilege of clean water, of domestic rituals that briefly draw humans together. And it asks the questions: Why here? Why now? Why me?

Place Setting

My favorite — the chubby salad fork,

perfectly formed to hold a slippery leaf

of butter lettuce or a golden bite

of almond cake. I set it to the left

of the mat, right of the dinner fork

like a priest preparing the sacrament.

The silver candlesticks turn dim so soon

it’s almost as though the dark is in there,

waiting to come out when I turn my back.

At the sink, my hands cup pink polish

as the unacknowledged oath of water

fills the bowl. Someone in Aleppo

dips her finger in a broken jar

to wet the lips of her little girl.

The radio voice attuned to death

intones lives lost, homes folding

as the earth convulsed. My heart

does its new bump and flutter

that the doctor says he’s “watching”

and for a minute I’m looking down

on my little house in this placid street

after the streetlights have flicked on.

Friends outside the door are knocking.

How is it I am here holding old blue napkins

that fold themselves from years of use?

⧫

Katherine Williams, from Washington, DC, is a retired clinical psychologist and art therapist. She is an Associate Professor Emerita at George Washington University, where she directed the MFA program in art therapy. Her clinical articles on art therapy have appeared in The American Journal of Art Therapy and Art Therapy. In addition to the Delmarva Review, her poems have been published in Poet Lore, The Northern Virginia Review, 3rd Wednesday, Voices, The Poet’s Cookbook, The Widows Handbook, and Healing the Divide: Poems of Kindness and Connection edited by James Crews. Her poetry has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize.

