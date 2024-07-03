A Personal Look at the Wyeth Family of Artists: A Conversation with Victoria Wyeth

The first time I saw Andrew Wyeth’s work was at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. It was around the time of the country’s Bicentennial, and the Met made a wise decision to introduce Wyeth’s realism at a time when modern abstractionism seemed to rule the world. For me, that show was a gateway into the collective work of one of America’s great artist families as I began to notice the work of his son, Jamie, and his powerful profiles of JFK, and in joining my own father in his lifelong hero worship of Andrew’s father N.C. Wyeth and his glorous illustrations.

Jamie is still working in his studio in Maine, but as his niece, Victoria, pointed out on the phone with me last week, there will be no next generation of Wyeth artists to keep this remarkable family tradition going. As Andrew’s only grandchild, she has chosen to work and write in the world of psychology, and she sadly laments her own inability to have children herself.

I recently had the opportunity to speak with Victoria, and our conversation touched on the Wyeth family’s rich family history, tragedies, personal stories, and artistic achievements.

Victoria shared how tragedy and personal experiences shaped the Wyeth family’s artistic journey. “My great-grandfather was squished by a train,” she recalled. “Every family has its trials, but our family’s history is out there for everyone to see. The tragedy of my great-grandfather’s death had a significant impact on my grandfather. Meeting my grandmother and the tragedy of his father’s death gave him a clear, albeit tragic vision. Without both of these events, I don’t know what would have happened to my grandfather’s art.”

Andrew Wyeth’s art stands out for its unique perspective, which diverged from contemporary trends. Victoria noted, “When people first discovered Andrew Wyeth, it was at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 1975 during the ‘Two Worlds’ show. Andrew’s work was different. He was also secretly working on the ‘Helga’ series, creating hundreds of paintings during this time. It was like doing a PhD in chemistry and going to law school simultaneously.”

The energy and dedication of the Wyeth family are remarkable. Victoria mentioned, “He was a high-energy man who barely drank coffee, waking up early every morning. My father, NC, Andy, and I are all like that. I call my uncle at six every morning like clockwork.”

The Wyeth family’s connection to Maine has deep roots. Victoria recounted, “In the early 1900s, my great-grandfather, NC Wyeth, became friends with a painter named Sidney Chase. They bought a house in Maine, and eventually, NC moved his family there in the summer. NC wanted to be an easel painter, which was challenging for him. His easel paintings weren’t great, but his illustrations were breathtaking. This tradition of migration continued with my grandfather.”

Victoria shared a charming story about how her grandparents met. “My great-grandfather was friends with an artist named Earl James from Cushing, who introduced his daughters to my grandfather. My grandmother brought him to meet her friend, Christina Olson, who later posed for ‘Christina’s World.’ It’s incredible how their lives intertwined.”

Discussing her own perspective on art, Victoria emphasized the importance of context. “I studied the history of science and psychiatry. This training helps me look at my grandfather’s work in context. For instance, in the 1950s, he did a self-portrait of boots walking along. My grandmother found boots at a yard sale that belonged to Howard Pyle. During surgery, my grandfather hallucinated boots walking towards him, which he later turned into a self-portrait.”

Victoria is critical of overanalyzing art. “I don’t agree with art historians’ overanalysis of symbolism. My lectures are grounded in reality, based on 25 years of interviews with my grandfather and primary sources. I’d rather share what the artist said to his models and in letters than what someone with a PhD in art history thinks he said.”

The Wyeth legacy spans three generations, but unfortunately, it ends with Jamie Wyeth. “It’s just the three of them: NC, Andy, and Jamie. I can’t have children, and my uncle doesn’t have any. Their passion for painting their lives is incredible. Even when my uncle injured his shoulder, he continued painting with a sling. These men are so motivated.”

Jamie Wyeth, now 78, still paints with the same vigor. Victoria mentioned, “Jamie doesn’t care what anyone thinks, just like my grandfather. NC was preoccupied with others’ opinions, but Jamie and my grandfather weren’t.”

The Wyeth family’s story is not just about art but also about resilience and passion. Victoria concluded our conversation with a reflection on seeing her family’s history on the big screen. “The movie will give people a sense of the reality of where my grandfather painted. My lectures will flesh things out, based on my extensive interviews and research. Each lecture is different, as I have to keep it exciting after doing this since I was 14.”

Our conversation ended with a sense of anticipation for Victoria’s upcoming lecture. “I write a different lecture every time to keep it engaging. If I get bored, the audience gets bored. It’s like having a bad teacher. I want people to come to the lecture and see the family photos and hear the stories. It’s going to be very well-rounded.”

The Chesapeake Film Festival invites you to a pre-festival series of events celebrating Andrew Wyeth and his iconic paintings. The tribute begins August 15 at the Academy Art Museum at 4 p.m. with a presentation by Victoria Wyeth, the great-granddaughter of illustrator N.C. Wyeth, granddaughter of Andrew Wyeth, and the niece of contemporary realist Jamie Wyeth. Her years of conversations with the artists about their work give her talks a unique perspective.

The screening of the stunning film WYETH, directed by Glenn Holsten, begins at 6 p.m. Both programs on the 15th are offered free to the public, but reservations are required. For tickets, go to https://academyartmuseum.org/wyeth-a-documentary-film/

