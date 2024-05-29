From CPA to Creative Leader: Bernard Dellario Ignites a New Era of Art Education at the AAM

For Bernard Dellario, art has been a lifelong passion that defied expectations. “Art was always my love. I don’t know where it came from,” he said in a recent interview with the Spy. “Because I didn’t have any direction from parents, peers, or people I grew up with – no one in my family was artistically inclined. I just, for some reason, loved to do it.”

Dellario is bringing that passion to the Academy Art Museum as their new Adult Educational Coordinator.

Though drawn to creative expression, Dellario didn’t initially plan an artistic career path. To him, art classes were just an aside in college after deciding that art alone wouldn’t pay the bills. “I figured I needed a more lucrative career first. Finance checked that box. I went on to become a CPA.” And for almost 40 years he did just that, never giving up his creative side and continuing to develop his artistic style when he could.

However, Dellario’s muse could not be denied forever. Now fully retired, he can focus on his artistic development.

Moving to the Washington D.C. area also proved pivotal for cultivating Dellario’s artistic voice. “If I hadn’t landed there, I wonder if I’d have found the same path,” he said. “Being exposed to so much incredible artwork really lit my fire.” He began taking art classes, and the instructors recognized his innate talents. “They kept nurturing me, so I took as many classes as possible – at least once a week, sometimes weekends too.” “I was voraciously learning.” He credits those instructors for profoundly impacting the artist he has become.

But that same guidance and instruction stoked a passion Dellario didn’t even know he had. It was one serendipitous moment that unlocked Dellario’s own teaching abilities. “I was in a figure drawing class with a really good instructor everyone wanted,” he said. “One day, he asked me if I would sub for him. I agreed, but I was freaking out!” However, leading that first session was revelatory: “I ran the class for my peers and found out I was pretty good at teaching.”

But more than just teaching, Dellario wanted to give others what he got from his teachers—inspiration and encouragement. Identifying and nurturing budding artistic talents has become one of Dellario’s greatest joys. “Oh yeah, I’ve found budding artists,” he said. And when he does, he’s compelled to elevate them: “I nurture them further and try to give them opportunities.”

He cited examples like sponsoring two promising painters to join the prestigious Washington Society of Landscape Painters, where he serves as president. Another student who just won first place at a Plein Air event in Pennsylvania sent him an email thanking him for his support and mentoring. “I saw her potential. I knew she was going somewhere – and she is.”

In his new role as Adult Education Coordinator for the Academy Art Museum, Dellario hopes to fan that creative spark for learners of all ages and backgrounds. “We’ll have about 30 different offerings this spring/summer,” he said, “classes like pysanky egg art, bookbinding, rug hooking – expanding beyond the traditional painting and drawing.” He aims to engage diverse artistic interests: “I want to appeal to a broader audience, with a broader range of interests, and get more people here doing different things.”

Reducing barriers to entry is also a priority. “We’ll offer introductory classes where supplies are provided,” he said. “If someone wants to try something new but doesn’t want to invest in all the supplies upfront, it’ll be easy to just sign up and dive in.” Making art education accessible is very important to Dellario’s vision.

Besides accessibility, Dellario is also on a mission to find great talent for AAM by bringing in acclaimed artists from around the region and country to teach workshops and classes. “Whenever I see somebody that might be good, I ask, ‘Hey, do you want to come teach at the Academy?’ I’ve added new people locally who hadn’t considered teaching before and others from nearby areas who can easily come share their expertise.”

PleinAir painting is one of Dellario’s artistic passions, which he aims to cultivate further at the Academy. To that end, he has Charles Newman and Hiu Lai Chong, two award winners from Plein Air Easton, teaching workshops. However, he doesn’t like to limit himself to any one discipline. “Any good artist should be able to tackle any subject,” Dellario stated. “I like figure drawing, still life – I want to be versatile across different media and approaches.”

This versatility is something he strives to instill in his students as well. “When I’m teaching, I always offer for students to come paint alongside me after the lesson,” he said, understanding the immense value of hands-on learning from an instructor. He can typically be found on Fridays doing just that: “I coordinate outdoor painting sessions,” he said. “I love it when it’s nice to just get outside and paint.” Whether teaching or painting, Dellario is always open to inspiration. “I never know when it will hit me – I may be at the grocery store buying fruits and veggies to eat, then decide to paint them instead! It just happens.”

It is precisely that innovative vision and enthusiasm for creativity that is a perfect fit for Dellario as the Academy’s new artistic leader. “We’re going to have so many fresh offerings taught by instructors who are true experts in their craft,” he said. “My advice? Consider what the Academy has in store. We’re committed to making art education accessible, enriching, and inclusive for everyone.”

If Bernard Dellario’s winding journey is any indication, the Easton community has an abundance of inspiring afternoons of artistic exploration ahead under his guidance.