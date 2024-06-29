Delmarva Review: I Land as on Mars by Mary Buchinger

Author’s Note: Many Junes ago, my friend and I found ourselves in Times Square, just as the full moon was rising between skyscrapers. It looked incongruous beside the flashing billboards and scrolling marquees, and I too felt out of place, having grown up in the Midwest on a farm, far from urban centers. I also was experiencing the strangeness of being pregnant—the moon of my body, the new life stirring there—so, in this alien landscape, when I saw a woman draped with lizards, I felt a kind of kinship.

I Land as on Mars

in the flash and flare of Times Square

my years of growing up on a farm

gather up and hide,

but I understand the lizard lady immediately

her adornment of creatures

their calm draping her, large green fronds

cool to the touch on this June dusk

the strawberry moon rising

improbable between hard-edged buildings

as the being in my round belly

my hands move to soothe the kicking

light, tender, that draws me inward

as we stand among the noise

filled with expectation

I read the glowing orange banner

—news! it scrolls across the sky.

⧫

Mary Buchinger teaches at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences and serves on the board of the New England Poetry Club. She is the author of six collections of poetry, including Navigating the Reach (Salmon Poetry, 2023), Virology (Lily Poetry Review Books, 2022), and Einfühlung/in feeling (Main Street Rag, 2018). Website: www.marybuchinger.com

