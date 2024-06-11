Mystery Artist: Who Knows Anything about this Mid-Shore Painting and Painter

In an upcoming Spy interview with Greg Zimmerman about the future of the site where the Talbot County Health Department is currently is located, he send along to us a remarkable painting of the same spot but almost 100 years earlier. It now hangs in the Maryland Room at the TAlbot County Free Library in Easton.

Sadly, no one at the Library, Talbot County Historical Society, nor the few art experts the Spy contacted over the last few weeks have any additional information about the artist or other circumstances related to this rare view of life on the Hill.

We would welcome any and call tips from the Spy readership to solve this puzzle.