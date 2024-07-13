Delmarva Review: The Pond at Evening by Madeleine Cohen Oakley

Author’s Note: We used to live across the street from our neighborhood park. It was a private community park, and contained a pool, pool house, tennis courts, paths through the woods, and a pond. There was a path that went around the pond, and it had a small fishing bridge and a little island. The park, and the pond, was the center of our community, enjoyed in all seasons and at all times of day. It is one of the things I miss most about living there.

The Pond at Evening

Still light after sundown,

not yet dusk or dark.

The great blue heron appears

among the reeds, spare,

silent, elegant,

the barred owl calls

“Who cooks for you?

who cooks for you?”

some days his call

is answered.

Colors begin to fade,

the edges of the pond

begin to blur,

the heron,

watered silk,

recedes

into the reeds,

only the small white egret

is still visible

against the light

that is leaving.

⧫

Madeleine Cohen Oakley is a retired librarian who loves words, language, and grammar, and is a firm believer in the serial comma. She especially loves working with children to write poetry. Oakley has participated in writing programs at The Writer’s Center, in Bethesda, Maryland. She lives in upstate New York.

