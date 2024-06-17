David Faleris Appointed New Full-Time Executive Director of Chesapeake Music

As the 2024 Chesapeake Chamber Music Festival concludes, Chesapeake Music is pleased to announce the appointment of David Faleris of Newburyport, Massachusetts as its new full-time Executive Director.

Most recently, Faleris has served as Deputy Director of Newburyport Art Association. Before that, he was the Senior Recruitment & Admissions Officer at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow, UK. As a seasoned arts administrator, he has over 15 years of diverse experience with renowned institutions across three countries, including working as a program administrator for Tanglewood Institute at Boston University.

Barry Koh, President of Chesapeake Music Board of Directors, states, “We are very excited to welcome David as the new and first full-time Executive Director of Chesapeake Music. He brings the artistic sensitivity of a musician and composer, and a deep knowledge of modern communication systems, social media, and digital management programs. David is sure to bring fresh ideas that will lead us to new programming, presentations, and performances.”

Faleris holds a Master of Music in Scoring for Film/TV/Video Games from Berklee College of Music in Valencia, Spain, and a Master of Music in Trombone Performance from Peabody Institute of The Johns Hopkins University. He holds a bachelor’s degree in music with a minor in computer science from Boston College.

“I think that Chesapeake Music is in a unique position, with its current tools, artistic directors, volunteers, board members, generous supporters, and its rich history,” says Faleris. “to not only turn the page to a new chapter for itself but also to explore how it might make a positive impact on the future of classical music as a whole”.

He continues, “Collaboration will be quite fundamental to the future of the performing arts. Working in an interdisciplinary fashion can unlock different aspects of artistry, allowing artists to heighten ambitions for their own projects while finding new ways to communicate their ideas. In addition, embracing technology will be essential, not just for music and musicians, but even more for nonprofits as they figure out how to leverage new tools. People are expecting more to be done with fewer resources. We have to adapt to that. It is also a key to attracting the next generation of artists who will continue to take things forward.”

Faleris is looking forward to returning to Maryland, his home state, in early July and to becoming part of the fabric of the Eastern Shore community.

Based in Easton, Maryland, Chesapeake Music is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to bring renowned jazz and classical musicians to delight, engage and surprise today’s audiences, and educate, inspire, and develop tomorrow’s. They have been doing it for more than 35 years! To learn more about Chesapeake Music, visit their website at https://chesapeakemusic.org/.

