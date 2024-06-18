Somerville’s New Documentary Explores History of African American Churches

Noted vocalist and local historian Karen Somerville announced her most recent film, released by Chesapeake Heartland, at the Starr Center for the Study of American Experience at Washington College.

“A Legacy of Praise and Worship in the African American Church” explores the African American church’s pivotal role and historic influence within the spiritual community.

During her Curation Fellowship at Chesapeake Heartland, Sommerville produced several well-received documentaries. These include “The Story of Emma L. Grason Miller and Mother Mary Lange,” which tells the story of the founding of Henry Highland Garnet School, and the documentary “The Uptown Club,” describing the legendary music venue in Chestertown that hosted some of the most renowned Black performers of the mid-twentieth century.

“I encourage everyone to explore the Chesapeake Heartland site to discover the remarkable collaborations that have preserved our Black History. It’s a treasure trove of stories, memories, and resilience,” Somerville says.

From their website, “the mission of Chesapeake Heartland is to preserve, digitize, interpret, and make accessible materials related to African American history and culture in Kent County, Maryland and beyond. In collaboration with the National Museum of African American History and Culture, Washington College’s Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience, and a diverse array of local organizations, Chesapeake Heartland seeks to build a model of grassroots preservation, curation, and interpretation for communities across the region.”

To watch the documentary and find out more about Chesapeake Heartland, please go here.