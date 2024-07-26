Working Artists Forum Announces September Guest

Working Artists Forum is proud to present a talk on “Intuition & Its Role In Creative Invention Of All Sort” by Rebecca Hoffberger. This talk will be held on Tuesday, September 10, from 10:30 – noon at the Academy Art Museum in Easton, MD. The event is free and open to the public.
Rebecca Alban Hoffberger is the Founder and Director Emeritus of the American Visionary Art Museum (AVAM). Her extraordinary vision for the museum was promptly recognized in 1998 by The Urban Land Institute, with its coveted National Award for Excellence, making AVAM the first museum ever to be so recognized by the organization. Her election to the Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce in 1999 followed this award. She was inducted into the Maryland Women’s Hall of Fame and awarded the President’s Award of the Maryland YWCA in 2006.
