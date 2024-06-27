Looking at the Masters: Marlene Yu

Marlene Yu (b.1937, Taiwan) is a world-famous American artist. She received a BA in fine arts from the National Taiwan Normal University in 1960. She came to American in 1963 and received an MFA from the University of Colorado in 1967. Since coming to America, Yu has been concerned with nature and the environment.

Yu began working on the Glacier Melting Series in 1965, while she was working on her MFA. “Glacier Melting Cracked Ice II” (1965) (acrylic) is among the earliest works in the series. She commented, “In my search for the variation of the many faces of nature, I have found inspiration for artistic expression. I love the many elements in our environment, be they as broad as the horizon beyond or as small as cells under the microscope. In this vast setting, I hope to capture the spirit of the universe, its rhythm and movement, its quiet and angry mood, its colors and forms.” The glacier in the background has already begun to melt, the blue melting sections visible through the white ice. Sharp blue and white shards represent the cracked ice. The moraine, the rocks and soil left behind the melting glacier, is painted in earth tones on either side of ice shards.

Yu’s painting style is abstract. Her images are based on objects in nature that have been altered to create emotional experiences. There is no right or wrong interpretation of abstract art. The viewer makes all the decisions. This writer’s ideas are neither right nor wrong; they are shared with the reader to stimulate thought.

Yu’s works included small canvases, giant canvases, and prints. “Moonscape” (1993) (print) was influenced by the many photographs taken of the Moon’s surface.

Yu’s early series include Forces of Nature (1966-2000), Deep Sea Garden and Sunken Treasures (begun in 1992), and Cave Treasures (begun in1998). Yu and her husband James founded in 2001 the non-profit Rainforest Art Foundation “to promote like-minded artists to make aware to the public the Green Movement through artistic expressions. I will continue the work of the Rainforest Art Foundation to protect plants, animals, and the entire planet—for it is our only home.” (2001) “Emerald Forest” (2000) (10’x20’) (acrylic) is one of Yu’s giant canvases. The emerald green trees in the painting survive, but the foliage at the top left is turning yellow as if it were dying. At the top right there are green leaves and a bright blue sky. Sweeping sun rays painted in oranges and blues penetrate the foliage. Dead leaves are piled up on the ground.

Yu began making prints for the Disappearing Forest Series in 2002. The consistent and frequency of forest fires over the decades inspired the new series. Predominantly painted in reds, the fire engulfs the black tree trunks. Ashes, painted in black, gray, and white, cover the ground. By June 2, 2024, California experienced 2,429 fires, destroying 95,562 acres.

The Marlene Yu Museum in Shreveport, Louisiana, was opened in 2014. Not only does it display Yu’s works, but it also offers several Biology & Art Exploration Programs. The hands-on programs introduce children to art and science as they work together. These programs are offered in Louisiana, New York, and Europe.

Yu started the Crystal Reef Series to capture the exquisite beauty of the shapes, colors, and patterns of corals reefs. “Crystal Reef 1’’ (2015) (acrylic) is painted in shades of purple, while others in series are painted in a variety of vibrant colors. In this painting, Yu has chosen to paint at the periphery white, dying coral. Whether snorkeling over a coral reef or taking a glass bottom boat ride, the wonderful variety of corals and fish is nothing short of spectacular.

Since 1950, the number of coral reefs world-wide has shrunken by half, largely a result of climate change, pollution, and the collecting of coral for aquariums by dynamiting or chemically poisoning the reef. People who depend on marine life, marine animals that use reefs for spawning and feeding grounds, and humanity will suffer. The good news as of 2024 is that coral reefs can be regrown in four years.

Yu stated, “The Melting Series started in1965. It has continued through 2008, for it is my favorite subject. Without my realizing it, the series reflects what has become one of the most important issues of today, as human lifestyles and habits increase global warming that causes glaciers to melt rapidly. I hope through my art to convey the urgent message—Earth is in danger, please let us protect it together.” Yu has not finished the series. “Grant Glacier Melting” (2017) (12’x54’) (acrylic) illustrates that the world has not effectively addressed climate change.

Yu continues to paint, lecture, write books, and educate the world on climate change issues. As of June 2019, Yu has had 81 solo exhibitions in the United States, Europe, and the Far East, and 300 publications in nine languages. Her works, which numbered 4800, were included in over 1000 public and private collections. She has created over 35 nature-themed series.

“I hope through my art to convey the urgent message—the earth is in danger, we must protect it together.” (Marlene Yu, 2021)

Beverly Hall Smith was a professor of art history for 40 years. Since retiring to Chestertown with her husband Kurt in 2014, she has taught art history classes at WC-ALL and the Institute of Adult Learning, Centreville. An artist, she sometimes exhibits work at River Arts. She also paints sets for the Garfield Theater in Chestertown.