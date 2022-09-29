MENU

September 29, 2022

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Local Life Brevities Local Life Weather Report

The Spy Weather Report with Cecile Storm

The Spy Weather Report forecast and words for September 30 to October 1

“Our revels now are ended. These our actors,
As I foretold you, were all spirits and
Are melted into air, into thin air:
And, like the baseless fabric of this vision,
The cloud-capp’d towers, the gorgeous palaces,
The solemn temples, the great globe itself,
Yea, all which it inherit, shall dissolve
And, like this insubstantial pageant faded,
Leave not a rack behind. We are such stuff
As dreams are made on, and our little life
Is rounded with a sleep.”

― William Shakespeare, The Tempest

