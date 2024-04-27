Memorial Day Committee Looks for Parade Participants

The Memorial Day parade that honors our fallen veterans and shows support for those who served will look a little different this year – and locals are invited to experience the event as either participants or observers.

“What a lot of people don’t realize is that this is a parade for locals. It’s a chance for locals to enjoy the holiday, their home and each other,” says Katy Weddell, who heads the newly formed Kent County Memorial Day Committee. “It’s a chance to experience the true meaning of Memorial Day long after the tourists are gone.”

Organizers are seeking parade participants who want to create floats or showcase vehicles of interest. Walking groups with patriotic banners or themes are also invited to take part. The event, at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 27, is being sponsored by Dixon Valve.

The details: To register, email Weddell at [email protected]. Line-up starts at 9 a.m. at Dixon Drive. The parade will proceed down High Street and end at the Town Clock at the corner of Court and High streets. A short program – featuring a special presentation by historic Sumner Hall, one of only two African-American Grand Army of the Republic buildings still standing in the U.S., and remarks by former U.S. Rep. Wayne Gilchrest – will follow.

“Our goal is to increase community participation and awareness of this very important day to both remember and celebrate our military,” Weddell says. Any questions, please contact [email protected].