Adkins Mystery Monday: What Caterpillar Did We Find on the Passionflower?

Happy Mystery Monday! Summer is the time for caterpillars! What caterpillar did we find on the passionflower?

Last week, we asked you about the tussock moth (Halysidota sp.). Sycamore tussock moths (Halysidota harrisii) appear identical to banded tussock moths (Halysidota tessellaris) and without a close look at some anatomical features, we can’t be sure which species this is. The American sycamore appears to be a host plant for both species. There are many species of tussock moths whose hairs are used as a defense mechanism, some of which can sting or cause a rash. So, keep in mind that these “fuzzy wuzzy” caterpillars may look cuddly, but best to let them be.

#mysterymonday #adkinsarboretum #fuzzywuzzy #mysterycaterpillar #tussockcaterpillar