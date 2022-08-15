New Management at Church Hill Theatre

Along with new seating, a new marquee in progress, and other physical improvements, Church Hill Theatre is delighted that Juanita (Nita) Wieczoreck has joined the team as our new Business Manager. With a full range of programs once again possible, Nita looks forward to meeting old friends and welcoming new audiences to our jewel-box Art Deco theater in the village of Church Hill, Maryland.

Juanita Wieczoreck has a distinguished acting and back-stage record at CHT, so she already knows key personnel, has a well-honed institutional memory, and is familiar with our aged and quirky building. In addition, and perhaps more importantly, she has extensive management experience, strong computer skills, and a proven ability to juggle multiple tasks and responsibilities.

Nita graduated from Frostburg State University and studied at the Walnut Street Theatre School and the Philadelphia Area Repertory Theatre. With experience ranging from musical comedy to Shakespeare across Delmarva, she has appeared in more than 50 productions. Behind the scenes, she is a master costume designer. For many years, Nita’s “day job’ was as Executive Director of the Dover/Kent County Metropolitan Planning Organization in Delaware, where she had wide-ranging planning, supervisory, and financial responsibilities.

In her new position at CHT, Juanita’s goals include recruiting and training volunteers, updating the website and social media platforms, improving communication with the public, and facilitating the fundraising activities that allow the shows to go on.

The Church Hill Theatre business office will be open to the public from 11 am – 4pm, Tuesday through Friday but messages can be left at 410-556-6003 or by email at businessmanager@churchhilltheatre.org. Church Hill Theatre’s next show is Clybourne Park, an important modern drama, running from September 9 to 25. Reservations can also be made online at www.churchhilltheatre.org.