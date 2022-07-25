Adkins Mystery Monday: What Native Plant is Blooming in Our Wetland?

Happy Mystery Monday! What tropical-looking native plant is blooming in our wetland and bioretention gardens?

Last week, we asked you about dodder (Cuscuta sp.)! Dodder is an annual parasitic plant that grows on other plants and taps into their stem using a modified root structure called a haustoria. By using a host plant for structure and nutrients, dodder’s only chore is to bloom and set seed for future generations. There are seven species of dodder in Maryland and it can generally be identified by the stem and flower color, as well as the flower part arrangement.

