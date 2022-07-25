Mid-Shore Arts: The Work and Kindness of Patti Aaronson

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After 25 years working as a professional in the healthcare sector, Patti Aaronson decided to shift gears. Feeling a strong desire to return to working with her hands, Patti not only began restoring houses in both her native Baltimore but found herself relocating to the Eastern Shore in Cambridge to take on similar projects.

This was also the time when Patti returned to the easel. Eager to highlight the beauty of the Shore’s environment, its special humanity, and, in her words, its “kindness,” she took to both oils and watercolors to document that vision.

“I’ve always had a deep appreciation for beauty, particularly natural beauty and the process of making art is often a part of that for me. I’m also inspired by my desire to develop fully as an artist and a lifelong passion to create. ”

The Spy caught up with Patti in Cambridge last week to talk about her work.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about Main Street Gallery please go here.