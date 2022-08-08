Adkins Mystery Monday: What Fuzzy Critter Did We Find?

Happy Mystery Monday! What fuzzy critter did we find in the sycamore tree?

Last week, we asked you about spotted knapweed (Centaurea stoebe). Spotted knapweed is an invasive plant that tends to grow in disturbed and nutrient-deficient soils. Each plant can produce between 1,000 to 20,000 seeds each year, so it is important to prevent it from setting seed! Every summer, we control the knapweed by manual removal and mowing to allow the areas to seed in with the desirable native meadow species.

