Adkins Mystery Monday: Do You Know What Native Flower is Blooming?

Happy Mystery Monday! Do you know what native flower is blooming along the meadow edge?

Last week, we asked you about the variegated fritillary caterpillar (Euptoieta claudia)! This red, black, and white caterpillar will transform into a beautiful orange butterfly with patterns of black and brown. The variegated fritillary uses passionflower (in addition to mayapples and violets) as a host plant. If you find yourself at Emily’s Play Garden, watch for these butterflies and you may even see them laying their eggs on the leaves. Just remember that their genus name comes from the Greek word meaning “easily scared,” so be quiet and gentle while you observe.

