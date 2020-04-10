FarmersWagon Offers Kent County Delivery Service

The volunteer-based online marketplace FarmersWagon.org has launched to provide a centralized ordering process and delivery system to local food producers and residents who relied on local markets to support their families and small businesses.

FarmersWagon.org aims to provide affordable quality products, local residents are familiar with seeing at the farmers market each week, while reducing the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus by leveraging tech solutions, the area’s growing access to high-speed internet, and contact-free delivery practices. Weekly Saturday deliveries will start

on April 18, 2020.

The project has been in development with the support of Market Manager Julia King since March 20, 2020. Participating volunteers are required to follow current CDC Guidelines and self-report their temperature and symptoms for a 14-day period before entering the field to complete tasks. Vendors and customers will be able to monitor the status and geographic location of their orders in real-time via a mobile app.

FarmersWagon.org is an online farm-to-door market that offers a fast and easy way to have products from local food producers delivered directly to your door. The volunteer-based project started following the initial closure of the Chestertown Farmers Market by Mayor Chris Cerino and the Town Council in March 2020. The project’s mission is to establish a supply-chain between local food producers and their neighbors during the COVID-19 Stay-At-Home order.

For more information go to farmerswagon.org