Grieving During a Pandemic: A Conversation with Talbot Hospice’s Becky DeMattia

One of the cruelest parts of the coronavirus pandemic is the extreme isolation being experienced by those suffering during the last phase of their lives and the families and friends that love them.

Separated by shelter in place orders, bans on travel, or other policies that separate loved ones, the two regional hospice centers for the Mid-Shore, Compass and Talbot Hospice, are having to change how they provide services to their clients dramatically.

As part of the Spy’s COVID-19 coverage, we talked to grief experts Rhonda Knotts from Compass Regional Hospice and Becky DeMattia at Talbot Hospice over the last few days about the challenges they face and the strategies they are now using to cope with this unprecedented moment in our culture.

We continue today with Becky.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length. For more information about Talbot Hospice please go here.