Chestertown Reverses Course on Farmers Market; Will Not Open on Saturday

In a video posted April 8 to the town’s COVID-19 Facebook page, Chestertown Mayor Chris Cerino said the town’s farmers market will not open Saturday.

The town had voted 4-1 Monday night to allow 13 vendors to sell fresh produce and food products in the Wilmer Park parking lot, with vendors separated by about 10 feet and a pedestrian flow configuration that attempted to maintain social distancing among shoppers.

After Monday’s vote, the Kent County Health Department told town officials the vendors “were still too densely packed,” Cerino said in the video, and the health department suggested they should be 30-40 yards apart.

“Clearly we are not to be able to accommodate that in that parking lot and as a result the market will not be reopening this Saturday,” Cerino said, noting “the market will be closed for the foreseeable future at least in the format that we’ve all enjoyed so much over the past several years.”

