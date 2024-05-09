House of the Week: Coastal Living in Tilghman Island

This house, built in 2008 at the end of a cul-de-sac in the Tilghman-on-Chesapeake development, is sited on a unique waterfront lot at the point where Harris Creek empties into the Choptank River. Walking along the shoreline, I was mesmerized by the 180-degree panoramic view across the wide expanse of the Choptank River that ends at the thin line of the horizon at Dorchester County. The property’s 0.75 acres seem much larger due to its being adjacent to carefully preserved coastal wetlands and the community common area. The house was carefully sited high above the ground to maximize views across the water from all of the main rooms in the house.

The angled and compact footprint of the house in enhanced by a bay window and a sunroom projection to focus views of the water. Multiple gables and shed roofs articulate the architecture and the house reaches out to the water by a variety of outdoor rooms on both levels of the house. At the first floor, a raised deck with an outdoor kitchen area that is approximately 2000 sf (!) has a sweeping curved shape for panoramic views. Part of the deck is shaded by the outdoor rooms at the second floor.

Since the exterior of the house has low maintenance materials including Hardiplank siding, Azek trim, Ipe and composite decking, you have more time to relax on the decks on each floor and enjoy the parade of abundant wildlife in the marshes and the water that surrounds the property, including eagles, herons, and ospreys that return to their nests in the spring. Start your day watching the sun rise and end the day by cooking dinner in the outdoor kitchen area and dining al-fresco.

After climbing steps to the front door, I reached the deep veranda that spans the length of the gable wing of the house with both an entry door and another door at the side wall that enters directly into the kitchen. When I entered the foyer, the high ceilings, gleaming solid oak hardwood floor accented by the large inlaid compass rose design, paneled doors and the transom over the doorway to the powder room introduced the highest level of construction and attention to detail that I found throughout the house.

As I moved through the foyer, my focus was on the stunning vista through the windows to the water that I almost missed the step down to the open plan living-dining-kitchen area. The living room’s corner fireplace leaves the two exterior walls free for unobstructed views; the side wall has a rhythm of three windows with transoms and the rear wall is filled with a pair of glass doors and a wide picture window flanked by side units, all with transoms to maximize the views of the marsh and water. The coffered ceiling works with the room’s geometry and the comfortable furnishings are arranged for TV watching or relaxing by the fire.

To define the edge of the dining area, a high two-tier open shelf millwork for display gives one the option to add a sideboard of one’s own taste below. I especially admired the tall windows that stretch to the underside of the high ceiling.

The dining room’s corner location has wrap-around walls of windows and doors to maximize the water views. The rear wall is a bay projection with a center picture window flanked by single units with transoms above that match the living room’s units’ design. The other wall is detailed with a pair of glass doors between single units with transoms above. The lovely Oriental rug anchors the arrangement of the wood dining table with a mix of Chippendale and upholstered chairs.

The gourmet kitchen overlooking the living-dining area would please any chef with top-of-the-line appliances and generous counter space. I admired the design of the cream colored cabinetry’s base details to resemble furniture with moldings and legs that contrasted with the darker tone of the granite countertops. The upper cabinets extend to the ceiling for extra storage space. The stylish pendant lighting that reminded me of Murano glass was the finishing touch.

The sunroom off the kitchen projects beyond the exterior wall of the house with wrap-around windows for 180 degree views of the landscape, the marsh and the water. This cozy space is perfect for TV watching, games or quiet time. The wood slat ceiling with two skylights and tile floor set on the diagonal to visually stretch the space give this room an indoor-outdoor feel. An exterior door leads to the deck.

The remainder of the first floor contains the garage wing with a storage room and a secondary stair to the second floor.

The second floor contains three bedroom ensuites and the laundry. The stair hall is more than a circulation path-its angled portion creates nooks and offsets for exploration. As a bibliophile, I lingered in one large nook that is a mini-library with a free-standing bookcase and recessed arched topped open shelf millwork. Two comfortable chairs beneath a window beckon one to curl up with a great book. Shed dormers with windows stream abundant light into the hall and the knee walls and dropped beams articulate the interior architecture. I admired the transoms over the doors, reminiscent of ventilation before the advent of AC.

The second floor contains three bedroom ensuites and the laundry. The luxurious primary bedroom is located above the living room area below and also has a corner fireplace. The blue and cream color scheme is restful and the wall of glass doors and side windows leads to the waterside-covered deck.

My fave room is the spacious covered deck that spans across the rear walls of the primary bedroom and bath. The deck is covered except for the hot tub area which is open to the sky. Beams define its open area and lattice panels provide privacy. How wonderful it would be to relax in the hot tub after a long day with a glass of bubbly and star gazing at night!

The primary bath’s galley arrangement of the tub and shower opposite the lavatories and toilet allows space for a door directly to the adjacent deck‘s hot tub. The earth tones of the interior design are soothing and I admired the tiled accents in the flooring and the niche above the tub. The glass block inserted into the wall between the tub and shower brings light into the spacious shower.

Next to the primary suite is a smaller bedroom ensuite that also overlooks the water. The third-bedroom ensuite is above the angled wing behind the main wing of the house. What it lacks in direct water views is more than compensated by this bedroom’s huge size due to its location over the double garage below. Its playful ceiling plane defined by the pitched roof intersected with a mix of shed and single dormers along the side walls gives this space great interior architectural character. Closets tucked into the walls create an alcove for the pencil post bedframe anchored by the large Oriental rug in a blues and yellow pattern. The finishing touch is the oval decorative window high above the bed.

The guest bath is just the right size for the basic fixtures and I especially liked the tile pattern on the floor and the free-standing porcelain lavatory. The bright blue towels add a splash of color.

This property sets the bar very high for waterfront properties for many reasons. First and foremost is its incomparable site, surrounded by four+ acres of pristine preserved coastal wetlands and a non-developable community common area for unobstructed water views across Harris Creek to Neavitt & south to the Tred Avon River, viewed from the outdoor rooms of the large main floor deck and partially covered second-floor deck. On a clear night, you can see the Cambridge Bridge lights! The site’s solar orientation to the east and south combined with the numerous windows and doors provides abundant sunlight throughout the day.

The low maintenance exterior materials, the highest level of construction with numerous architectural details, high ceilings, open plan living-dining-kitchen areas, and the second-floor ensuites give this house great appeal. Last but not least, there is space for an elevator and the house was built to withstand a Category 3 hurricane. All this and its location in the Tilghman-on-Chesapeake neighborhood whose community amenities include a large clubhouse, swimming pool, and marina with picnic areas. For more information about this property, contact Laura Carney, Senior Vice President with TTR Sotheby’s International Realty at 410-673-3344 (o), 410-310-3307 (c) or [email protected] or [email protected]. For more photographs and pricing, visit www.lauracarney.com ,“Equal Housing Opportunity.”

Architect: Jay Corvin, www.jaycorvan-architect.com, 410) 476-1800

Contractor: Frank E. Daffin, Inc., www.frankedaffininc.com , (410) 822-2364

House Photography by Jim McKee, 703-593-4392

