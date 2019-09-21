Food Lab Forest Walk is September 29 at Adkins Arboretum

Learn about historic foodways and future food resources when the ethnobotanical research team from Washington College’s Eastern Shore Food Lab leads a Food Lab Forest Walk on Sun., Sept. 29 at Adkins Arboretum.

The 90-minute program will focus on trees, specifically fruits, nuts, leaves, sap and roots, as past, present and future food sources. Participants will also learn how a permaculture approach toward plant functions supports ecological stewardship and food security, and will explore resources the Food Lab is developing to bring the flavor of native landscapes into the kitchen.

The Food Lab Forest Walk runs from 1 to 2:30 p.m. It is free for Arboretum members and free with $5 general admission for non-members, paid on the day of the walk. Advance registration is appreciated at adkinsarboretum.org or by calling 410-634-2847, ext. 0.

The Eastern Shore Food Lab is an interdisciplinary research, teaching and production laboratory dedicated to studying and experimenting with sustainable food systems, using the Eastern Shore food-shed as its primary context.

Adkins Arboretum is a 400-acre native garden and preserve at the headwaters of the Tuckahoe Creek in Caroline County. Open year round, it offers educational program for all ages about nature and gardening.