Chestertown Flashback

Do you recognize the device shown here? Old barns all over Kent County may house similar , a Break Water butter churn, reputed to “make Gilt-Edge Butter in from one to five minutes every time and Produce More Butter for the same cream than any other churn.” W.H. Lambert and A.M. Brown of Chestertown were listed as manufacturers and sole agents for these churns in several Maryland counties, according to the May 23, 1891 edition of Kent News. An advertisement for Lambert & Brown claimed that “at a contest at Mr. George W. Hatcherson’s, the BREAKWATER CHURN beat the Barrel Churn.” Another advertisement the same year listed 33 farmers and butter makers in Kent and Queen Anne’s counties who had purchased the churn, including several names that are still familiar in this area, such as Thom. Blackiston, Edw. W. and E. B. Emory, Wm. Bryan, W. H. Coleman, J. W. Hubbard, A. L. Covey, and James Wood. Let us know if you’ve seen a similar piece of equipment in Kent or Queen Anne’s county. Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.

