Getting Ready for Chesapeake Bay Week with MPT’s Sarah Sampson

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

April 21st marks the beginning of Chesapeake Bay Week on Maryland Public Television (MPT). And it is safe to say, as MPT enters the 20th year of this remarkable program, the broadcast – now running more than 22 hours – provides better, more significant and more compelling content than ever.

The Spy’s Craig Fuller had an opportunity to speak with Sarah Sampson, the producer of Chesapeake Bay Week at MPT. She shares a few insights about what we can expect from this exciting series.

The discussion about the future of the Chesapeake Bay, the nation’s largest estuary, moderated by award-winning journalist Frank Sesno, educates us and demonstrates how important this body of water is to the region and the country. This summit can be viewed on April 23rd at 8 PM.

Programming throughout the week entertains and informs us. Many here on the Eastern Shore of Maryland eagerly await a chance to see Racing Rivals: Log Canoes of Chesapeake Bay. These quintessential historic vessels provide viewers with a close-up look at what it is like to race a Log Canoe. Don’t miss the first viewing on Monday, April 22 at 8 PM. You can enjoy a PREVIEW now.

This video is approximately six minutes in length.

If you are fascinated by oysters, you must explore the history, culture, art, and science surrounding the Chesapeake oyster in A Passion for Oysters on Wednesday, April 24th at 7:30 PM.See the PREVIEW now.

To view the full schedule, CLICK HERE.