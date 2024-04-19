Compass Mother’s Day Workshop May 4

As Mother’s Day approaches, Compass will be hosting a special workshop on Saturday, May 4th from 10:00am-12:00pm at the Hope & Healing Center. Our hope is to provide support and comfort for those who may find the holiday challenging due to the loss of their mother or mother figure.

The Mother’s Day workshop is designed to offer a space for individuals aged 18 and older to come together in fellowship with others who are on a similar grief journey. This workshop aims to provide a supportive environment where participants can find solace and healing through facilitated activities and shared experiences.

We recognize that Mother’s Day may be a difficult time for those who have lost their mother. Our workshop is a way for individuals to find comfort and support as they navigate their grief during this sensitive time. The workshop will include guided discussions, reflective exercises, and creative activities aimed at honoring the memories of mothers and finding healing through connection with others.

Attendees will have the opportunity to share their stories, memories, and feelings in a safe and supportive space.

We invite anyone who is struggling with the loss of their mother to join us for a time of fellowship and healing. Our goal is to provide participants with the tools and support they need to navigate their grief journey and find comfort in the company of others who understand their experience.

The Mother’s Day workshop will take place on May 4th from 10:00am-12:00pm at our Hope & Healing Center. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required with a registration fee of $10 per person. To reserve your spot or for more information, please contact Sherrie Young at [email protected] or 443-262-4120.