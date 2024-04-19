Chestertown RiverArts is Gonna Paint the Town!

“Paint the Town”, Chestertown RiverArts’ ever popular plein air event, will take place April 25-28. Forty-two artists from throughout the Mid-Atlantic region will paint the local scene.

We in Kent County know just how really special this time of year is for us. Chestertown and the Farmers Market are bustling as are Rock Hall and the marinas. The fields are a lush green and the Chester River and the Bay are always beautiful. Here’s your chance to see how these artists capture it all.

On Saturday, April 27, the artists will hang their framed finished paintings of scenes from throughout the county created over the previous three days at RiverArts Main Gallery, 315 High Street, in the breezeway. They will cast their votes for “Best in Show” and “Best Body of Work”. The “Wet Paint” Show & Sale will then open with a reception from 5:30-7:30 pm with a brief awards ceremony at 6:00. Visitors are encouraged to make their selections during this reception because sales tend to be brisk.

There is something special about plein air painting when visitors can actually see artists at work. It’s fun to see what captures each artist’s imagination and how the media vary as well as their styles.

A Quick Draw Competition will take place Sunday, April 28, where additional artists join the fun painting in Chestertown from 8-11 am. Visitors will have the opportunity to watch these artists as they paint and chat with them about their inspirations and processes.

At 11:00 am the paintings will be put on easels for display at Fountain Park where visitors will be encouraged to vote for the “Peoples Choice Award.” The paintings will be judged by Marcy Dunn Ramsey, one of Kent County’s most popular and accomplished artists whose work is shown both nationally and internationally. At 2pm, the “Quick Draw Awards” will be presented for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places as well as the People’s Choice. These paintings will then be added to the gallery exhibit on view until 3 pm.

For more information, go here.