Chorus to offer Music Theory Class

The Bay Country Chorus is offering a free five-week class designed for students of all ages who want to have a better understanding of the language of music.

The class will be presented by Lesley Aaron, the Artistic Director of the Bay Country Chorus, and a Board member of the Eastern Choral Arts Society. She has degrees in voice and piano performance from Towson University and has directed barbershop groups while living in the Florida Keys. For fourteen years she directed Handel’s Messiah while living in Florida. She was also the Music Director of Marathon Community Church in Marathon Florida.

The course will include the fundamentals of music theory including note identification and values, meter and key signatures, dynamics, and commonly used music notation. Interval training and solfege will be touched upon as well. The manual for this class is Alfred’s Essentials of Music Theory, Bk 1 available from Amazon and other venues. Everyone should bring a pencil.

The course will be held at Brookletts Place, the Talbot County Senior Center at 400 Brookletts Ave in Easton starting on April 29 at 5 pm. It will continue for five one-hour sessions each Monday. The course is free but pre-registration is required. Call 410-820-4761 to register.