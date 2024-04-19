Wine of the Week: Vernaccia di Dan Gimignano DOCG

This weekend we will taste the Vernaccia di Dan Gimignano DOCG ($17.50) from the Cesani Winery in Toscana. The iconic towers in San Gimignano dominate vistas to the town sited on its high point of land above the rolling hills and landscape below. The towers date from the 11th to 13th centuries and were built by upper middle class merchants and nobles as houses to signify their power. Only 14 of the original 72 towers remain which led to the town being designated the Unesco Historic Center of San Gimignano.

Many notable movies have been filmed there, including my fave, “Tea with Mussolini”, with three stellar Dames of the British Empire (Plowright, Smith, and Dench) and two American dames (Cher and Tomlin) who are equally impressive. I love history and this 1999 movie is Franco Zeffirelli’s semi-autobiographical comedy-drama set in Toscana before and during WWII. Check it out from the library if you have not seen a true gem!

In 1949, Guido and Annunziata Cesani founded their winery about 6 km from San Gimignano center in the small village of Pancole, with 26 of their 35 hectares of land devoted to vineyards, in full view of the stunning view of the towers. They passed the winery on to their son Vicenzo and his two daughters now manage the operations of the organic winery as well as the historic farmhouses that have been transformed into guest ensuites and apartments for longer stays. From the terraces, guests can savor the color and texture that is the picture-perfect Tuscan landscape.

Cesani’s Vernaccia is one of eight wines they produce and is made from 100% Vernaccia grapes. This is an elegant, crisp, full-flavored white wine. I like its fruity aroma of green apple and white flowers, fresh and dry taste with the typical almond aftertaste of this grape. I pair it with chicken and hearty risotto.

Join me on Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45 for a taste of Tuscany-Cin Cin!

