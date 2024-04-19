Queen Anne’s County Garden Club Celebrates 90th Anniversary with Special Arbor Day Dedication

The Queen Anne’s County Garden Club is proud to announce its upcoming 90th-anniversary celebration, marking nearly a century of dedication to beautifying and preserving the natural landscape of our community. In partnership with Queen Anne’s County Parks and Recreation, this event promises to be a memorable occasion filled with gratitude and camaraderie.

Taking place on Arbor Day, Friday, April 26th, at 10:00 AM, the celebration will unfold at Queen Anne’s County’s Route 18 Park. While Arbor Day traditionally serves as a day to recognize the importance of trees and environmental stewardship, this year’s festivities will also shine a light on the invaluable contributions of our local heroes – the Police, Firefighters, and all First Responders who ensure the safety and well-being of our community.

The Queen Anne’s County Garden Club will dedicate a Quercus alba White Oak, a cherished symbol of Maryland, along with five Cornus florida ‘Cherokee Princess’ flowering White Dogwoods. These trees will be at the Route 18 Park near the Fallen Heroes Memorial.

This special event underscores the importance of partnership between Queen Anne’s County Parks and Recreation and the Queen Anne’s County Garden Club, illustrating how collaboration can foster a stronger sense of community and environmental stewardship.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources will have Red Bud and Red Oak saplings available. All members of the community are invited to join in this celebration of nature, community, and gratitude.

For more information about the Queen Anne’s County Garden Club and its 90th-anniversary celebration, please contact Laura Blaylock, [email protected].