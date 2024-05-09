Sons of Union Veterans to Honor African American Soldiers in Memorial Service in Unionville

The Sons of Union Veterans invites the community to a memorial service honoring the legacy of eighteen African American soldiers from the U.S. Colored Troops (USCT), who are interred at St. Stephens Church cemetery in Unionville, MD. The service is scheduled for May 19th, 2024, at 12 PM.

These valiant men, some of whom were former slaves and others free, volunteered to fight for the Union during the Civil War. Their bravery and sacrifices are a vital part of our history, and we aim to honor their contributions through this event.

For additional details about the event or any media inquiries, please contact Dan Cowgill Phone: 302-545-6362 or George Balog at [email protected]